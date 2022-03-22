Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 22nd (ALKS, BK, CENT, CF, COIN, CTVA, ENR, ETON, FMC, GILD)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 22nd:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $26.00.

Get Alkermes plc alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $63.00.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $60.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $121.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $275.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $66.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $40.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $152.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $63.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $92.00.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $21.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $74.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $150.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $175.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $126.00.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $10.00.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $61.00.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $156.00 to $85.00.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price lowered by CLSA from $100.00 to $81.00.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $76.00 to $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $30.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $144.00 to $142.00.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $9.00.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $95.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $185.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $152.00.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $35.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $40.00.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $26.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.