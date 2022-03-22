Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS: ARZGY):
- 3/17/2022 – Assicurazioni Generali was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on the stock, down previously from €21.00 ($23.08).
- 3/17/2022 – Assicurazioni Generali had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €23.40 ($25.71) to €22.60 ($24.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Assicurazioni Generali had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Assicurazioni Generali had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of ARZGY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 57,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.25.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGY)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.