Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2022 – Arista Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2022 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $142.00.

3/7/2022 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.50 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $134.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $166.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $133.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $139.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.50 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $157.00 to $170.00.

2/14/2022 – Arista Networks is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2022 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ANET traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.98. The company had a trading volume of 48,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.55 and a 200 day moving average of $120.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

