Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GAP (GPS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GAP (NYSE: GPS):

3/9/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $13.75 price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $15.00.

2/17/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00.

2/16/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $26.00.

2/15/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

2/3/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in GAP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GAP by 74.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after buying an additional 447,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

