Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 22nd (AHPI, BMW, GALT, LCID, LE, LGRVF, LOTZ, LOV, LRLCY, LZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($109.89) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €135.00 ($148.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

