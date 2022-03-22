Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 22nd (ALGN, GME, HUT, ITVPF, MAKSY, PMKRF, WIT, WMB, WNC, WYNMF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 22nd:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $454.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Align Technology exited the fourth quarter with better-than-expected results. The growing market adoption of the iTero Element 5D Plus imaging system appears promising. Impressive international performance across geographies also buoys optimism. However, Align Technology witnessed a 29.5% year-over-year increase in selling, general and administrative expenses and a 48.3% rise in research and development expenses during the fourth quarter of 2021. These escalating expenses are building pressure on the bottom line. On a sequential basis, Clear Aligner revenues were down in the quarter due to lower Invisalign volumes. Further, Americas shipments were down 7.9% sequentially, primarily due to the impact of the Omicron variant as well as a seasonally slower teen season. Align Technology has underperformed its industry in the past year.”

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months on concerns of mounting losses. The company posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 bottom-line results. While net sales continued to increase year over year, the company reported a loss against earnings in the year-ago period. This was the seventh loss reported in the last eight quarters. Management highlighted that supply chain bottlenecks coupled with the Omicron variant had a material impact on this past year’s holiday season. The company absorbed higher costs and increased spending to evolve into a digitally advanced player in the gaming industry. We note that adjusted SG&A expenses rose 28.4% in the quarter. GameStop has been encountering stiff competition as well as growing consumers’ preference for downloading video game content.”

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 93 ($1.22) target price on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.10 to C$1.15.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “With U.S. natural gas demand projected to grow significantly in the long term, The Williams Companies seems to be well positioned to capitalize on the same owing to its impressive portfolio of large-scale value creating projects. In particular, the company's existing and expansionary development projects associated with the massive Transco gas transmission system are expected to boost Williams’ growth prospects. Its debt maturity profile is in good shape too with its $4.5 billion revolver maturing in 2023, while Williams is paying its shareholders an attractive dividend that currently yields more than 5%. The company’s thriving deepwater transportation business is another positive in the Williams story. Taking into account all the above-mentioned factors, the company is viewed a preferred midstream energy firm to own now.”

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. It's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. On the flip side, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products due to technological advancements. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern. Xerox's shares have underperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to earnings miss in two of the last four quarters.”

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

