Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 22nd (ALGT, ALT, ANCTF, ASMB, ATAX, BYDGF, CHHHF, CLCMF, DLMAF, DRETF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 22nd:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Continued improvement in air-travel demand bodes well for Allegiant. Due to this tailwind, the company expects total operating revenues in first-quarter 2022 to rise 7.5-9.5% (past guidance: increase of 5-9.5%) from the 2019 level. The carrier’s fleet modernization initiatives are encouraging. Its strong cash position is an added positive. However, the recent spike in fuel prices poses a challenge to the company’s bottom line. Shares of Allegiant have declined 24.8% in the past six months, primarily due to this headwind. The company now expects fuel cost per gallon to be $3.05 in the first quarter (previous guidance: $2.67). Due to rising fuel prices, the airline has reduced its capacity forecast for the first quarter. Consequently, the non-fuel unit cost is now estimated to increase 3-5% (past view: rise of 1-5%) from the 2019 level.”

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$60.00.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$255.00 to C$235.00.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $16.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.40 target price on the stock.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$3.80 to C$3.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as development drilling opportunities to create long-term value for shareholders. For 2022, the company expects overall production to go beyond the 2021 reported levels, which will boost the bottom line. The company’s wells in the Austin Chalk region are producing around 50-80% liquids, which will boost investor value. Also, its significant growth in free cash flow makes it well positioned to pay dividends, reduce debt and contribute to growth. However, high leverage is a cause of concern as it can restrict its financial flexibility. Rising lease operating expenses can reduce the company's potential profit levels. Also, the company is expected to incur millions of hedging losses due to high current commodity prices.”

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

