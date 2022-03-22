Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 22nd (AAWW, AIZ, ASM, ATOS, AWI, AZRE, BMA, CAPL, CAPR, CASS)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 22nd:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.