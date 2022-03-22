Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 22nd (BYPLF, CRON, CYBBF, ECL, HLIO, ISNPY, MANH, MO, NWG, PG)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 22nd:

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)

was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $196.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $210.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $165.00.

PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rakuten, Inc. engages in the internet services business. Its operating segments consist of Internet Services, FinTech and Others. Internet Services segment manages e-commerce, online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. FinTech segment provides services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance and electronic money. Others segment includes the provision of messaging and communication services and management of a Japanese professional baseball team. Rakuten, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

