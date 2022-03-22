Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY):

3/15/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.74). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/10/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/8/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 64 ($0.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/28/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/9/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/25/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on the stock.

Shares of LLOY traded up GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 50.18 ($0.66). 133,619,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,473,609. The stock has a market cap of £35.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.30. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.74).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($178,429.23). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($309,373.35).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

