Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for S&P Global (SPGI)

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $468.00 to $459.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $468.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – S&P Global had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $520.00 to $486.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $473.00 to $486.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $493.00 to $472.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – S&P Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $494.00 to $470.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $540.00 to $497.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2022 – S&P Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $526.00 to $494.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $9.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.28. 2,336,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.60 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

