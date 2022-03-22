Analyzing Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get PolarityTE alerts:

This table compares PolarityTE and Achilles Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $10.13 million 2.62 -$42.85 million ($0.56) -0.57 Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$61.10 million ($9.62) -0.33

PolarityTE has higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics. PolarityTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -265.02% -102.66% -58.40% Achilles Therapeutics N/A -22.27% -20.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PolarityTE and Achilles Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60

Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 539.24%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats PolarityTE on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolarityTE (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Achilles Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.