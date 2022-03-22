Analyzing Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) & Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Acme United alerts:

This table compares Acme United and Hillman Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acme United $182.09 million 0.66 $13.66 million $3.44 9.83 Hillman Solutions $1.43 billion 1.43 -$38.33 million N/A N/A

Acme United has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hillman Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Acme United and Hillman Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acme United 0 0 0 0 N/A Hillman Solutions 0 0 7 0 3.00

Hillman Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.08, indicating a potential upside of 48.23%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than Acme United.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Acme United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Hillman Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Acme United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acme United and Hillman Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acme United 7.50% 19.00% 9.85% Hillman Solutions N/A 8.73% 2.40%

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.