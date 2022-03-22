Analyzing Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Polymet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Polymet Mining and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polymet Mining N/A -4.28% -3.33% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -29.18% 3.65% 2.36%

Risk & Volatility

Polymet Mining has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Polymet Mining and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polymet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polymet Mining and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polymet Mining N/A N/A -$20.83 million ($0.16) -21.56 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $900.45 million 2.87 -$224.78 million ($1.04) -9.79

Polymet Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.. Polymet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Polymet Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities. The company was founded by Alberto Benavides de la Quintana in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

