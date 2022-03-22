Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 264,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,373,826 shares.The stock last traded at $64.68 and had previously closed at $64.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,428,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,342. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

