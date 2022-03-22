AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $733.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. On average, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

