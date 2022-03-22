AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 3.4%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.61. 1,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $690.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,936,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $6,081,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,494 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,558 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

