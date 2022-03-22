Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $93.40

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.40 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.26), with a volume of 26612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80 ($1.26).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £109.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.70.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

