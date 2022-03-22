Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $93.40

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.40 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.26), with a volume of 26612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80 ($1.26).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £109.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.70.

About Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

