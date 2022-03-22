Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $114.70

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.70 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 94.30 ($1.24). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 95.80 ($1.26), with a volume of 119,792 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £109.59 million and a PE ratio of 7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.70.

About Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

