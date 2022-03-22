Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.40

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 168.40 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 164.20 ($2.16), with a volume of 253161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.40 ($2.16).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.23) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.53.

In related news, insider Robert Stan purchased 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,274.22). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.90), for a total value of £1,008,000 ($1,327,014.22). Insiders sold 777,632 shares of company stock worth $111,057,952 over the last quarter.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

