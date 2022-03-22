AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 88,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,861,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,059 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 876,531 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,095,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 830,328 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 822,601 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,578,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,076,000 after purchasing an additional 754,778 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

