Anoncoin (ANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,061.52

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $90,061.52 and $117.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

