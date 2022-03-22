Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Matthew Robinson Buys 3,825 Shares

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) insider Matthew Robinson acquired 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £19,966.50 ($26,285.55).

ANP traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 560 ($7.37). The company had a trading volume of 15,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,128. The company has a market cap of £130.13 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 574 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 605.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Anpario plc has a 1-year low of GBX 442 ($5.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.60 ($9.61).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANP. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.53) target price on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

