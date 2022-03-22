Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $520,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) will report sales of $520,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $180,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $1.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.78 million, with estimates ranging from $3.02 million to $7.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

ATEX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

ATEX stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. Anterix has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Anterix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Anterix by 74,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

