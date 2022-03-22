Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

ANTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.41) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,410 ($18.56).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,756.50 ($23.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £17.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.96). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,444.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,412.96.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

