ApeCoin (APE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.37 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for $12.14 or 0.00028496 BTC on exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $2.43 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 1,113.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00046926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.91 or 0.07030145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,520.92 or 0.99845519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00042709 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

