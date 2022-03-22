APi Group (NYSE:APG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Get APi Group alerts:

APG stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.24. APi Group has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.81 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in APi Group by 413.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 216,346 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,045,000.

About APi Group (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.