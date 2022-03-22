AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) & Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Financial Review

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AppHarvest and Shineco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00 Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.10%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Shineco.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and Shineco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million 66.38 -$166.19 million ($1.72) -3.45 Shineco $3.02 million 8.41 -$31.44 million N/A N/A

Shineco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppHarvest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,836.31% -27.63% -21.59% Shineco N/A -63.46% -41.01%

Risk & Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppHarvest beats Shineco on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About Shineco (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. The Herbal Products segment involves in the processing and distribution of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products as well as other pharmaceutical products. The Other Agricultural Products segment comprises planting, processing, and distribution of green and organic agricultural produce and growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees. The company was founded on August 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

