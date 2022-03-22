Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.54. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.