Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 59,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 33.8% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.54. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

