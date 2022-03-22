Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in Apple by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 59,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.54. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.