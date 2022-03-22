Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $134.20 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.39 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

