Aptinyx (APTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aptinyx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

About Aptinyx (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.