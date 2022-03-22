Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Shares Up 0.2%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.97. 232,749 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 162,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25.

Get Aptus Defined Risk ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 123,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 487.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 66,605 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.