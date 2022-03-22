Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $15.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

