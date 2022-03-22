Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will report $3.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $15.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 320.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aramark by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $2,796,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aramark by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

Aramark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.