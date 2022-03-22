ARbit Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $57.00 (ARB)

ARbit (ARB) traded down 38% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One ARbit coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ARbit has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. ARbit has a total market capitalization of $13,839.71 and $57.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARbit alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit Coin Profile

ARbit (ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbit Coin was supposedly designed for Augmented reality. The coin is Proof of Work and Proof of Stake. “

Buying and Selling ARbit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.