Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $670.00

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 670 ($8.82) and last traded at GBX 905.60 ($11.92), with a volume of 1235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885 ($11.65).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £136.05 million and a P/E ratio of 51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 907.57.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.