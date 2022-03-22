Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is EWG Elevate Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises about 4.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ares Capital worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

ARCC traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,772. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 47.73%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

