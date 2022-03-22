Argon Price Up 6% This Week (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $563,047.11 and $89,496.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,266,498 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

