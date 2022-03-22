Arianee Price Up 47% This Week (ARIA20)

Arianee (ARIA20) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded up 47% against the US dollar. Arianee has a market capitalization of $14.71 million and $40,557.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046860 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.56 or 0.07053067 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,517.72 or 0.99808505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042266 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

