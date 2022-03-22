Ark Price Tops $0.94 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $127.55 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,880,051 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.