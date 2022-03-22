Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.49 million.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARLO. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 38.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.