Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.24

Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.23 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 427,035 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £23.16 million and a PE ratio of -48.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, invests in and develops natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Esher, the United Kingdom.

