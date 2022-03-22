Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.24

Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.23 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 427,035 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £23.16 million and a PE ratio of -48.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)
