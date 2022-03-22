Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

NYSE:AWI opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,882,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,311 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,466 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.