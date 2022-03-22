Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $16.29

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.29, but opened at $16.88. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 56 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,035,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at $1,686,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $1,639,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arqit Quantum by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 60,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.
Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
