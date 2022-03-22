Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.35

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.35 and traded as low as $33.31. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 14,984 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $534.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

