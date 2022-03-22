Artemis Strategic Investment Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 29th (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Artemis Strategic Investment’s (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 29th. Artemis Strategic Investment had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Artemis Strategic Investment’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ARTEU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. Artemis Strategic Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTEU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth $17,051,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth $15,547,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth $14,794,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth $12,920,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth $12,538,000.

