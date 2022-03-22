Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) SVP Sells $30,144.00 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ARTNA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. 19,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,897. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 16.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARTNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

