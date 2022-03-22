Arweave Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $59.10 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.72 or 0.00075208 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $59.10 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

